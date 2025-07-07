Russian Federation damaged and destroyed more than 2384 medical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, 308 of them completely destroyed - Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 2,384 facilities in 781 healthcare institutions in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, is regularly attacked by Russia. As of July 1, 2025, 2,384 facilities, including 781 healthcare institutions, have been confirmed damaged or completely destroyed. Of these, 2,076 facilities were partially damaged, and another 308 facilities were completely destroyed," the statement said.

It is noted that Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Kherson regions suffered the greatest losses.

In addition, since the beginning of the war, 278 ambulances have been destroyed, 131 more have been damaged, and 80 vehicles have been captured by the enemy.

The Ministry of Health reported that as of today, 664 facilities have been fully restored, and another 322 have been partially restored. These are medical facilities in the de-occupied territories, as well as those that have suffered minor damage.

"Medical activities do not stop at most of the damaged facilities: 1,439 of them continue to function in full or in part, and another 226 facilities have been evacuated to other premises," the ministry added.

Full information about the facilities in the temporarily occupied territories is currently unavailable due to the lack of confirmed sources.