Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: consequences of massive shelling eliminated, 20 injured. PHOTOS

In Zaporizhzhia, emergency workers eliminated the consequences of a massive Russian shelling on the morning of 7 July. Twenty people were injured, including 12 women and 8 men.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Rescuers worked simultaneously at three locations. Residential buildings, an administrative building, and a building of one of the city's higher education institutions were on fire. The blast wave destroyed the surrounding residential buildings.

The emergency service eliminated all the fire holes. Currently, they are dismantling and watering down the structures to prevent re-ignitions.

Enemy struck TCR building in Kharkiv and near military registration and enlistment office in Zaporizhzhia with drones, leaving several people wounded, - Land Forces

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 28 people, including two people with limited mobility.

A total of 118 rescuers and 26 units of SES equipment were engaged in the aftermath of the Russian shelling. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance. The number of injured is being clarified.

