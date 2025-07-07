Woman’s body was pulled out of rubble in Kostiantynivka. Russians wound 7 people in Donetsk region over day

At least one person was killed and seven others were wounded in today's shelling of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in Kostiantynivka, rescuers pulled the body of a woman from the rubble of a high-rise building. Another person is likely to be under the rubble.

Kramatorsk came under fire from a Tornado - 3 people were wounded and the industrial area was damaged.

Three more people were wounded in Andriivka community - an FPV drone hit a civilian car there.

In addition, in the Pokrovsk community, Russians hit a moped with an FPV drone, injuring the driver.

"I once again call on all civilians: take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in time!" - added the head of the RMA.