Russians strike Kostiantynivka with FABs at night: people may be trapped under rubble of building. PHOTOS

Two people may be under the rubble of an apartment building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, as a result of a Russian strike.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET informs.

"At 23:15 on July 6, 2025, three enemy air strikes using FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules were carried out on the city of Kostiantynivka. As a result of the hits on residential infrastructure, there is information about 2 civilians who are probably under the rubble of an apartment building," the statement said.

It is noted that emergency rescue operations are ongoing in the city: the rubble is being dismantled and possible victims are being unblocked.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: three districts under enemy fire, 7 dead, many wounded. PHOTOS

It is reported that the attack damaged 9 facades of private and 3 facades of multi-storey buildings, 2 shops, 2 administrative buildings, and 2 warehouses.

As a reminder, on 6 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast several times, killing a couple and two other people, and injuring one.







