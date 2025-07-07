Two Russian mercenaries who fought against Ukraine sentenced in Uzbekistan

Two men in Uzbekistan were convicted for fighting against Ukraine on Russia’s side.

This was reported by UzNews, cited by Censor.NET.

One of the Russian mercenaries, 32-year-old O.R., was found guilty by the Romitan District Court in the Bukhara region and sentenced to five years in a penal colony.

According to the investigation, the man went to work in Russia in 2018 and obtained Russian citizenship. In May 2024, he was detained on suspicion of committing a crime and placed in pretrial detention. In June 2024, he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense to serve in the military.

The Uzbek national was sent to fight in the Luhansk region and was wounded on July 27, 2024. In September, he was declared unfit for military service, received 3 million rubles, and returned to Uzbekistan.

The second trial took place in the Altinkul district of the Andijan region, where the case of 41-year-old Sh.K. was considered. He was sentenced to three years and one month in a penal colony. According to the investigation, in 2023, he went to Nazran (Ingushetia) to work but later signed a contract with the Russian military.

The man participated in combat operations from April to December 2024. He was wounded and sent on leave. While on leave in Russia, he was detained due to lack of documents and subsequently deported to Uzbekistan.

