Ylva Johansson appointed EU special representative for Ukrainian affairs

Ylva Johansson has been appointed Special Representative for Ukrainian issues within the EU.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov, cited by Censor.NET.

"The creation of this position is another signal of the EU’s unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The Special Representative’s role is to strengthen coordination, represent the interests of Ukrainians, and implement practical support tools, including the development of a network of Unity Centers," Chernyshov wrote.

He recalled that Ms. Johansson previously served as the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and added that she is well acquainted with the Ukrainian context and has visited Ukraine multiple times since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Read more: SAPO is examining media reports about pledgers who have posted 120 million hryvnia bail for Chernyshov, - prosecutor