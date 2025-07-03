SAPO is examining media reports about pledgers who have posted 120 million hryvnia bail for Chernyshov, - prosecutor

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is currently studying information from open sources about the companies that have posted bail for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov.

This was stated in a comment to Censor.NET by Valentyna Hrebeniuk, the SAPO prosecutor in the criminal proceedings.

"The Criminal Procedure Code does not provide for the powers of any prosecutor or detective to verify the legality of the origin of funds posted as bail. But in each case, when we receive information from the court about a bail in a significant amount, if it was not the suspect but another person, we study the identity of the bailor, his or her connections with the suspect, and if there are grounds that these are funds obtained by criminal means, we can initiate criminal proceedings under Article 209 of the Criminal Code," she explained.

According to the prosecutor, in her practice, she cannot recall any cases when this has happened.

"We have not yet received information from the HACC about the bailor. We only know this from publications so far," she added.

The SAPO also said that they are currently studying information about the pledgers from open sources.

"Detectives cannot start checking any information in the proceedings until they officially receive it. We are currently studying this issue until we receive information from the HACC. When we receive it, we will be able to question such people and collect information about the income received by the pledgers. We have taken into account the information provided in media publications and are checking it from open sources," they concluded.

UAH 120 million bail for Chernyshov

Earlier, the HACC imposed a bail of UAH 120 million on Chernyshov, suspected of abuse of office and obtaining an undue advantage on a particularly large scale.

On 2 July 2025, the HACC did not remove Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.

According to media reports, the deputy prime minister was posted a bail of UAH 120 million. It was paid by two businessmen and his wife.

The largest portion of the bail, 66 million hryvnias, was posted by "Foravto tor" LLC from Dnipro. Another UAH 44 million was posted by Daria Bedia, who works as the marketing director of the DIM (Development Investment Management) group of companies. DIM is a Ukrainian developer specialising in the construction and maintenance of residential and office property in Kyiv and the region.

The director of the company that had posted the largest portion of Chernyshov's bail said he "heard about this for the first time".

DIM has also initiated an internal investigation into the company's manager, who had posted UAH 44 million bail for Chernyshov.

