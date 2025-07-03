Director of company that paid largest part of Chernyshov’s bail said that he had "heard about this for first time"

The largest part of the bail - UAH 66 million for Deputy Prime Minister of National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and bribery - was posted by "Foravto tor" LLC from Dnipro. Its sole director and owner, Eduard Martynenko, says he knows nothing about bail for Chernyshov.

This is stated in the material of "Schemes" (Radio Liberty), which found out who posted bail in the amount of more than UAH 120 million for Chernyshev, Censor.NET reports.

According to the journalists, the largest part of Chernyshev's bail of UAH 66 million was paid by "Foravto tor" LLC from Dnipro. This company was registered in April 2025 and specialises in the wholesale of car parts. The sole director and owner of this company is Eduard Martynenko.

He also manages and owns the Dnipro-based company "Kastombud" LLC, which was established in June this year and has the main activity of building residential and non-residential buildings.

In a commentary to journalists, Martynenko confirmed that he was the head of "Foravto tor", but that he had "heard about his company posting bail for the Deputy Prime Minister for the first time".

The journalists published a dialogue with Martynenko.

"Please tell us why you decided to pay this money for Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov," - the journalist asked.

- "This is the first time I've heard about this," Martynenko replied.

- "You are the head of "Foravto tor" LLC, right?

- Yes, I am.

- Don't you know about this?

- I am not aware of this. I'm not going to talk to you, sorry.

Another 44 million in bail for the deputy prime minister was posted by Daria Bedia, a manager of the DIM group of companies, co-owned by developer Oleksandr Nasikovskyi and, according to media reports, businessman and investor Maksym Krippa.

In a commentary to journalists, Nasikovskyi said that he was "not aware" of his employee's bail and that "no one authorised her to do so on behalf of the company".

The suspect's wife, Svitlana Chernyshova, initially paid UAH 10 million, and later another UAH 2,668. Her savings, according to Chernyshov's declaration for 2024, were enough to pay the specified amount.

According to journalists, the bail was paid in instalments on different days.

Earlier, the HACC imposed a bail of UAH 120 million on Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and obtaining an undue advantage on a particularly large scale.

On 2 July 2025, the HACC did not remove Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.

What is known about corruption in the Ministry of Reconstruction under Chernyshov?

Last week, the NABU served five people with a notice of suspicion in a case of corruption in the construction sector involving top government officials.

In particular, Vasyl Volodin, a member of the Board of "Naftogaz" of Ukraine, Maksym Horbatiuk, Chief Commercial Officer of "Ukrgazvydobuvannia" JSC, Alla Sushon, former Director of "Ukrkomunobslugovuvannia" SE, and Serhii Kopystyra, a developer, were suspected of abuse of office, receiving and giving an undue advantage in a particularly large amount.

On 13 June, the HACC arrested Horbatiuk with the option of posting UAH 25 million bail, on 17 June, the court arrested Volodin with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail, and on 20 June, the developer, Kopystyr was granted a preventive measure in the form of arrest with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail.

At the time of the crime, Volodin was the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Regional Development, and Horbatiuk was an adviser to the head of the ministry, Oleksii Chernyshov, who later became the head of "Naftogaz", where his associates also went to work. Chernyshov is now the head of the Ministry of National Unity and is abroad.

According to the investigation, the developer developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex. To do this, he turned to top officials of the Ministry of Regional Development, who created the conditions for the transfer of land to a state-controlled enterprise. The latter illegally entered into investment agreements with the construction company in question. At the same time, the land and the buildings on it were valued at almost five times cheaper, and the difference between this valuation and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion.

According to the UP, NABU detectives planned to conduct a search of Chernyshov's place a year ago, but it was cancelled at the request of the Bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos. At the same time, Chernyshov secretly met with Kryvonos, later explaining that the meeting was to discuss the anti-corruption programme of "Naftogaz". Kryvonos himself denied any involvement in the cancellation of Chernyshov's searches.

