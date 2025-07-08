Russians have advanced in five settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to advance near 5 settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced in Kamianske, Komar, Yablunivka, Toretsk and near Zaporizhzhia," the report says.

