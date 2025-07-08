ENG
News Update of DeepState map
Russians have advanced in five settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to advance near 5 settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced in Kamianske, Komar, Yablunivka, Toretsk and near Zaporizhzhia," the report says.

Russians advance near Zaporizhzhia and Komar

Russians have advanced in the Toretsk area

