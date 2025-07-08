ENG
News Negotiations in Turkey
Russia is ready for third round of talks, we are waiting for Ukraine’s response, - Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Negotiations in Istanbul What they say in Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Russia is ready for the third round of peace talks, and Ukraine's response is now expected.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Memurlar.

The minister said that the closest moment to peace for Russia and Ukraine was the talks in Istanbul.

"In principle, there is no problem with Mr. Trump, Mr. Putin, Mr. Zelensky and our president getting together for a meeting," Fidan said.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin advised Ukraine not to delay the negotiations.

