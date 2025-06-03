Fidan and Rubio discuss Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they talked about the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

As noted, in a telephone conversation, Fidan and Rubio discussed the steps taken to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The parties also discussed the results of the talks held yesterday, June 2, in Istanbul.

Talks in Turkey on June 2

On June 2, the second meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. The talks lasted over an hour.

As during the first round on May 16, the Russian delegation was headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to dictator Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

After the talks, Umierov said that the parties had only agreed on a new stage of prisoner exchange in the "all for all" format by category: seriously wounded and seriously ill, young people aged 18 to 25. The parties also agreed on the repatriation of 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers.

Ukraine also proposed a complete ceasefire and a meeting at the level of leaders. As for the leaders' meeting, the Ukrainian delegation is waiting for a response from Russia by the end of June.

The Russian side handed over to Ukraine a so-called "memorandum" that includes Russia's vision of a peaceful settlement and conditions for a ceasefire.

The parties will have a week to study the memorandums they handed over to each other.

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, says that Russia has offered Ukraine a "concrete ceasefire" for 2-3 days in certain areas of the front.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized Russia's proposal for a 2-3 day ceasefire in certain areas of the frontline.