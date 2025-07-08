’Four-star hostel’ conditions: Training grounds for "National Resistance Fundamentals" course already set up for students – Lisovyi (updated)

Training grounds have already been established in one of Ukraine’s regions for students to undergo the "Fundamentals of National Resistance" course.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing RBC-Ukraine, with Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisovyi providing the information.

"There are regions where training grounds for students have already been created. Let’s put it this way: one region has training grounds for students. It is sufficiently safe and ready to receive youth from all over Ukraine," he said.

According to Lisovyi, the training grounds are already operational. They offer conditions comparable to a "4-star hostel" to avoid intimidating young people while gradually immersing them in "rough style".

Read more: State-funded graduates will be obliged to work in their speciality: Ministry of Education told what changes are being prepared

The Ministry of Education has clarified that this is not about Basic General Military Training (BGMT), but rather about preparations for the introduction of a new academic discipline — "Fundamentals of National Resistance." The course is set to be launched at higher education institutions starting September 1, 2025, pending legislative amendments.

The ministry emphasized that, unlike BGMT, the "Fundamentals of National Resistance" course is not intended to prepare students for military service. Its goal is to equip students with basic safety skills — from first aid to navigating emergency situations. The focus will be on theoretical knowledge, civic readiness, digital security, and understanding modern threats.

Instead of full-scale firearms training, the program will include short-term field trips to training grounds, where students will safely become familiar with basic weapons handling and conduct in field conditions. These field trips are what Minister Lisovyi referred to when speaking about "comfortable learning conditions."