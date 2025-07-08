Zelenskyy appoints Roman Marchuk as Deputy Head of Foreign Intelligence Service – presidential decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Roman Marchuk as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The corresponding decree No. 470/2025 was published on the official website of the Head of State, Censor.NET reports.

The document states: "Appoint Roman Mykolaiovych Marchuk as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine."

As a reminder, on October 2, 2024, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 679/2024 dismissing Oleh Luhovskyi from the position of Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, and by Decree No. 681/2024 appointed him First Deputy Head of the agency. Decree No. 680/2024 also dismissed Oleh Sinaiko from the position of Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Under Decree No. 682/2024, Hennadii Bohach was appointed as Deputy Head of the agency.

