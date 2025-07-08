Russians kill one person and wound 18 in Kherson and region in one day

As a result of Russian attacks on Kherson and Kherson region during the day on July 8, one person was killed and 18 others were injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian army attacked the settlements of the Kherson region mainly with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery.



According to the prosecutor's office, as of 17:00, it is known that one person was killed and 18 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Thus, in the morning, a man was killed in Antonivka due to the explosion of a shell dropped by the occupiers from a UAV on a civilian car.



In addition, a total of 17 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks with the help of drones in Kherson, Antonivka, Beryslav and Bilozerka.



Another person was injured in Kherson due to an enemy artillery attack.

