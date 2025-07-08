One killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson

On the evening of July 8, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone on a resident of Kherson.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

"The occupiers dropped an explosive from a drone on a 67-year-old man. He died on the spot from his injuries. My condolences to his family and loved ones," he wrote.

