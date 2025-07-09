Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: house damaged
In Khmelnytskyi region a house was damaged in a night attack by Russian troops.
This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"As a result of the night attack, it is currently known that the roof and wall of a private house in Khmelnytskyi district were damaged," he noted.
There was no information about injured people.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Lutsk suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.
