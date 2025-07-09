Israeli local alert system will not be implemented in Kyiv - KCMA

The Israeli local missile warning system will not be implemented in Kyiv.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"The military does not consider this format technically feasible. Due to the density of urban development and the specifics of the threats - in particular, the Shahed, which are already acting like rockets - it is not possible to quickly and accurately distinguish the threat by district. Therefore, the introduction of local alerts is not currently being considered," he explained.

Thus, the project to launch localized sirens at the district level has been suspended for now. At the same time, Tkachenko urged residents of the capital not to ignore the alarms, as each siren warns of a real danger.

As a reminder, in December 2023, Israel handed over an early/smart warning system to Ukraine for installation in Kyiv. But it has not yet started working. Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky noted that Israel, in turn, had fulfilled everything it had promised, and it was now up to the Ukrainian side.

