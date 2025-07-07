Ambassador Brodskyi on transfer of Patriot to Ukraine from Israel: It should not be discussed in public

Israel's ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodskyi, said that the country transferred Patriot air defense systems not directly to Ukraine, but to the United States. There, the air defense systems are being modernized before possible delivery to Kyiv.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

This was confirmed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The ambassador recalled that Israel traditionally avoids public discussion of such topics.

"The only thing I can say about this is what I myself have said many times in interviews here in Ukraine - that security issues, issues related to weapons should not be discussed publicly, but through special channels and with the utmost sensitivity," he said.

Brodskyi acknowledged that in the context of the war, Ukraine and Israel are partly competing for American aid, particularly in terms of ammunition and technology.

"In a sense, this is true. And I am glad that our escalation ended in 12 days. And I really hope that the situation in the Middle East will allow the United States to provide more assistance to Ukraine," the ambassador emphasized.

Brodskyi also noted that Israel is a partner of Ukraine.

Although Israel does not officially supply lethal weapons, the parties continue to exchange experience, in particular in the fight against Iranian kamikaze drones, the diplomat said.

Read more: Israel has agreed to terms for 60-day ceasefire in Gaza - Trump

He added that Israel has handed over all the agreed systems, including airborne alert technologies.

As a reminder, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodskyi said that Israel was in fact transferring weapons to Ukraine. In particular, it was Patriot systems that were previously in service with Israel.

Brodskyi did not specify when exactly Ukraine received these systems.

Later, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that the state had transferred Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that before the Hamas attack, Ukraine had agreed with Israel to purchase a Barak-8 air defense missile system. But after the militants' attack, the topic of transferring air defense systems was not raised, as Israel was dealing with internal issues. Later, Kyiv received information that it could count on old Patriot models.