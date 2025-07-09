Men will be required to complete military service to become civil servants – bill

Men under the age of 60 will be required to complete military service in order to be appointed to civil service positions.

This is stated in the bill card No. 13347, which includes this provision, reports Censor.NET.

The comparative table accompanying the draft notes that currently, according to Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service," men under 60 who have not completed basic military training or military service are ineligible to become civil servants, except for those deemed unfit for military service due to health reasons.

The new bill proposes to remove the current provision allowing basic military training as an alternative to military service.

Thus, Article 19 of the law stipulates:

"A male person under the age of 60 who has not completed military service, except those deemed unfit for military service due to health reasons, shall not be eligible for initial appointment to civil service."

The same provision is proposed to apply to prosecutors.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence reported that this bill provides for the transformation of basic military training for higher education applicants into training for national resistance for students of higher, vocational pre-higher, and complete secondary education.

A standard national resistance training program for institutions of higher, vocational pre-higher education will be approved by the Ministry of Education and Science in coordination with the Ministry of Defence.

It was explained that centers for national resistance training will be established, defining the grounds for acquisition, storage, transportation, and use of firearms and ammunition by these centers, as well as the procedure for obtaining relevant permits.