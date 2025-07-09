EU considers creating €100 billion fund to support Ukraine after 2028 - Bloomberg

The European Union plans to create a fund of 100 billion euros for long-term support of Ukraine within the seven-year budget for 2028-2034.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the initiative may become part of the European Commission's proposal, which is scheduled to be presented at the end of July. If the member states agree on the proposal, Ukraine will be able to count on stable financial assistance starting in 2028.

The funding will include grants and soft loans, subject to the implementation of European integration reforms.

However, sources note that this is only one of the possible scenarios for long-term support, and there is no guarantee that it will be approved. In particular, Hungary may become a likely opponent of the initiative.

A political adviser to Prime Minister Viktor Orban has already criticized the idea, saying that "Brussels continues to finance the war, choosing weapons over peace."

