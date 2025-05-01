Investment fund under U.S. minerals deal could launch within weeks – Svyrydenko

The launch of the joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States could begin within a few weeks, pending the ratification of the mineral resources agreement by the Verkhovna Rada.

This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko during a meeting with journalists.

"Our task is to move as quickly as possible, though it’s hard to predict the exact timing. I believe it will take months — definitely not years. We're talking about weeks or months. And of course, we aim to finalize all other technical issues related to the funding," the minister explained.

Following approval by the Cabinet and the signing of the agreement, the document must be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament.

According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Voice party, this could happen during the plenary sessions on May 13-15.

After that, two additional agreements will be signed on the creation of the fund and technical details, in addition to the main intergovernmental agreement.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on cooperation in the field of minerals opens a new level of economic partnership.

To recap, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent signed the agreement establishing the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States could gain over $350 billion as a result of the mineral resources agreement.

