China denies German accusations of laser attack on plane in Red Sea

Beijing has rejected German accusations that the Chinese military used a laser against a German plane in the Red Sea during the European Union's ASPIDES operation.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, the ministry's press service quoted her as saying, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the information published by Germany "does not correspond to the facts collected by China."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry claims that the country's navy conducted escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters.

"The Navy has fulfilled its responsibilities as a great country and contributed to the security of international waterways. They also maintained good communication with Germany and the EU," Mao Ning emphasized.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that it is important to "strengthen communication in a timely manner and be based on facts to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations."

As a reminder, the day before, Germany announced the use of a laser against a German plane participating in the EU's ASPIDES naval operation.