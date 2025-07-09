Lithuania allocates one million euros for Ukraine’s recovery program

On Wednesday, July 9, the Lithuanian government decided to allocate one million euros to rebuild Ukraine. The funds will be allocated to the EU4Reconstruction program, funded by the European Commission.

This is reported by the EP with reference to Delfi, Censor.NET informs.

In addition to Lithuania, Denmark, Germany and France participate in the program. The program covers five areas: supporting the strengthening of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, empowering local governments, reforming the State Agency for Infrastructure Recovery and Development, improving construction standards, and strengthening civil society engagement.

The EU4Reconstruction program is designed for the period from 2025 to 2027. Its total budget is 37.5 million euros.

It is noted that the official signing ceremony of the program will take place on July 10 in Rome during the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome (URC 2025)

The Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held on July 10-11 in Rome. This is the fourth high-level international meeting dedicated to supporting post-war reconstruction and reforms in Ukraine. Previous conferences were held in Lugano, London and Berlin.

The URC 2025 is organized by the governments of Ukraine and Italy with the participation of the European Commission, international financial institutions, business, civil society and local authorities.

The main goal of the conference is to mobilize political, financial and technical support for Ukraine, in particular by attracting private capital, supporting human potential, restoring communities and regions, and promoting European integration reforms.