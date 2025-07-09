Ruscists prepare to resume active assaults in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions – Southern Defense Forces

Russian forces are regrouping their troops and equipment to resume active assaults in the Orikhiv, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovske directions.

This was reported on live TV by Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn, according to Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

He noted that fewer assaults than usual were recorded in the area of responsibility over the past day.

"The enemy is currently conducting certain regroupings of forces and means, bringing assault group personnel to forward positions, conducting engineering support for these assaults, such as clearing paths of mines, and additionally moving reserves and logistics in preparation to resume active offensive operations in two Zaporizhzhia directions: Orikhiv and Huliaipole," Voloshyn said.

Russian occupiers are attempting to advance near Malynivka on the Huliaipole direction.

Voloshyn also reported that the enemy is redeploying personnel to the Prydniprovske direction, where it will likely try to renew assault operations within a few days.

He added that Russian drone strike intensity has significantly increased in Kherson and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River: "We record about 200–250 kamikaze drone strikes daily there, compared to around 150–180 previously."

