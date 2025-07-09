One person injured as result of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

On July 9, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol district

"The aggressor fired at Nikopol from Grad multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery, and FPV drones. They hit the settlements of Marhanets, Pokrovska and Myrivska communities. Nikopol was also hit. People were not injured, however, there were some destructions. A car was on fire, the fire was extinguished. Infrastructure and a high-rise building were damaged. A power line was also damaged," said the head of the administration.

Kryvyi Rih district

In Kryvyi Rih, enemy kamikaze drones attacked the Zelenodolsk community. An unused building caught fire. The fire also destroyed a gas station.

Synelnykove district

"Synelnykove district was also under fire from enemy UAVs, artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In Malomykhailivka community, a private house was damaged. In Mezheva, infrastructure and a shop were damaged, and dry grass was burning. 11 private houses were damaged, another one was destroyed. A man was injured.

In Velykomykhailivka, a local house and wheat fields were on fire," said Lysak.