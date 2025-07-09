Russian troops fire missile at territory of Pechenihy community in Kharkiv region: man is injured

On the afternoon of July 9, Russian troops fired on the territory of the Pechenihy community in the Kharkiv region, injuring a man.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"Russian troops fired on the territory of the Pechenihy community. Preliminary, the enemy fired a missile. Two houses are known to have caught fire," he wrote.

As a result of an enemy strike on the Pechenihy community, there was a casualty: doctors treated a 61-year-old man. He does not need hospitalization.

The inspection of the shelling site is ongoing.

Read more: Ruscists attacked woman with FPV drone in Chernihiv region. She suffered injuries and burns