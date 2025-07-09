Russian troops fire missile at territory of Pechenihy community in Kharkiv region: man is injured
On the afternoon of July 9, Russian troops fired on the territory of the Pechenihy community in the Kharkiv region, injuring a man.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.
"Russian troops fired on the territory of the Pechenihy community. Preliminary, the enemy fired a missile. Two houses are known to have caught fire," he wrote.
As a result of an enemy strike on the Pechenihy community, there was a casualty: doctors treated a 61-year-old man. He does not need hospitalization.
The inspection of the shelling site is ongoing.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password