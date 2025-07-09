Investigation launched in Czech Republic against companies that supplied sanctioned goods to Russia - media

Czech law enforcement officials have launched an investigation against a number of local companies whose goods, according to customs data and information provided by the Office of the President of Ukraine, continue to enter the Russian Federation through intermediaries in third countries, including Serbia.

This is reported by Euractiv with reference to the Czech publication Denik N, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that two weeks ago, the Czech authorities began checking information from a list that lists eight local firms suspected of circumventing the ban on exports to Russia.

According to customs documents obtained by Deník N, metal cutting machines subject to EU sanctions entered Russia in 2023.

In one case, the equipment was exported via Serbia, through two Serbian companies, FAF Invest and Vamars. These companies started operating only after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The newspaper writes that none of them has any previous experience in the machine-building sector and have their own websites.

The list of companies under investigation includes Pilous from Brno. Despite the sanctions, its machinery - in branded packaging - continues to appear at the address of its former subsidiary in St. Petersburg.

The company itself says it lost control of its subsidiary after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.