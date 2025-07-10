2 362 34
Analogue of Marshall Plan is needed to restore Ukraine, - Kellogg
Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg said that Ukraine needs an analogue of the Marshall Plan to restore it.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"I remember from my student years what the US Marshall Plan is... I think we need to do the same with Ukraine - to restore what was. It will not be easy... I think we are ready for it," Kellogg said.
He added that the URC2025 Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Rome is important in this sense.
