22-year-old police corporal killed in Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS

A police officer was killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv on the night of 10 July.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, 2 women were killed in the Podil district: A 68-year-old resident of the capital and a 22-year-old police corporal, a subway police officer.

Residential, medical, educational, commercial, and transport infrastructure in 8 districts of the capital was damaged, the minister said.

"More than a dozen people were injured. And, unfortunately, the number of victims will grow. People continue to seek medical help. The police are going door-to-door in the affected buildings to check if anyone is left without help.



Operational headquarters were immediately deployed at the sites of the strikes," Klymenko added.

