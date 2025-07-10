22-year-old police corporal killed in Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS
A police officer was killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv on the night of 10 July.
This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, 2 women were killed in the Podil district: A 68-year-old resident of the capital and a 22-year-old police corporal, a subway police officer.
Residential, medical, educational, commercial, and transport infrastructure in 8 districts of the capital was damaged, the minister said.
"More than a dozen people were injured. And, unfortunately, the number of victims will grow. People continue to seek medical help. The police are going door-to-door in the affected buildings to check if anyone is left without help.
Operational headquarters were immediately deployed at the sites of the strikes," Klymenko added.
