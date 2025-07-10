Enemy is advancing in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions - DeepState. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers are making progress in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy has advanced in Myrne, Toretsk, Leonidivka, near Borivska Andriivka and Zelenyi Hai," they said.
