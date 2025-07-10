Kyiv experienced particularly terrible night: Sybiha called for adoption of US Senate bill and 18th package of EU sanctions

The European Union and the United States of America should not observe, but strengthen sanctions against Russia against the backdrop of its massive attacks against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote about this in X.

"A massive Russian attack last night. Kyiv experienced a particularly horrific night, with brutal attacks by swarms of drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles.

There are damaged residential buildings and civilian casualties in the capital, as well as thick smoke in the morning sky," he said in a statement.

Sybiha noted that Putin rejects any peaceful efforts and diplomacy in favor of terror and war crimes.

"I urge our partners to adopt both the US Senate bill and the 18th EU sanctions package as soon as possible.

Don't just watch Russia terrorize people in Ukraine. Act now to stop funding the Russian war machine," the Foreign Minister added.

