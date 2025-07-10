The summer offensive of Russian troops looks like the most deadly for the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by The Economist, Censor.NET reports.

The journalists note that there is no official data on the losses of the parties, but the analysis of satellite images, changes in the front line and data from Western governments and researchers allow us to make rough estimates.

The Economist estimates that Russia's total losses since 2022 range from 900,000 to 1.3 million people, of whom 190,000-350,000 have been killed. During the current summer offensive, Russia is estimated to have killed about 31,000 Russian soldiers.

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are more difficult to estimate due to limited data, but journalists suggest that the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers could range from 73 to 140 thousand.

As noted, despite the high losses, Russian troops are advancing - over the past 30 days, the rate of capture has been 15 km² per day. But taking into account the efficiency of 0.038 km² per one killed soldier, it will take another 89 years to fully capture Ukraine, and control over the remaining parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions by February 2029.

Read more on Censor.NET: The summer offensive of Russian troops is failing: Defense forces hold back assaults - Telegraph