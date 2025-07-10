EU prepares new mechanisms to support Ukraine’s defense, - Kubilius

The European Union may soon announce additional mechanisms to support the defense sector of Ukraine, in particular within the framework of cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry and the new EDIP program.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, Censor.NETreports withreference to Ukrinform.

"We are looking for some additional opportunities, and they may be announced here at the conference in Rome," he said.

According to him, some countries have already shown significant interest in cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry. In addition, the European Defense Industry Program (EDIP), which includes instruments to support Ukraine, is about to be launched.

Kubilius acknowledged that the EU's total military assistance has so far amounted to less than 0.1% of the union's GDP, which is "very little." In this regard, he promotes the idea of "safe loans" and the creation of a centralized mechanism to support Ukraine's defense at the EU level.

