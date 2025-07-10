Von der Leyen announces creation of Ukraine recovery fund

On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the creation of a European Fund for the Restoration of Ukraine jointly with the EU, Italy, Germany, France, and Poland.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, von der Leyen made the announcement at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Rome

"I am particularly pleased to announce today the creation of the European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's Recovery, the world's largest equity fund to support recovery," she said.

Von der Leyen added that, together with the private sector, the fund will kick-start investments in energy, transport, critical raw materials, and dual-use industries.

"We are literally investing in Ukraine's future by using public funds to attract large-scale private sector investment and help rebuild the country. I am particularly pleased and grateful that we are doing this together with Italy, Germany, France, Poland, and the European Investment Bank. Thank you for your commitment," von der Leyen said.

