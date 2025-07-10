Merz: European integration can turn Ukraine’s reconstruction into "economic miracle"

German Prime Minister Friedrich Merz has called on Ukraine to continue the path of reforms for successful integration into the EU, which, in his opinion, can become the basis for an "economic miracle."

He said this during a speech at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Rome, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

"We fully support Ukraine on its path to EU membership, in particular in strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption, and we urge our Ukrainian friends to continue on this path, which leads to freedom and prosperity in the European Union," Merz said.

He added that the costs of rebuilding Ukraine cannot be covered by state resources alone. That is why Germany is interested in attracting private business, and freedom of enterprise should be a key factor in this process.

