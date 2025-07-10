ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10692 visitors online
News Chinese spies collected data on the Neptune missile
1 784 14

Detention of two Chinese spies in Ukraine: Beijing verifies information

Detention of Chinese spies. Beijing reacted

Beijing is currently checking information about two Chinese citizens detained in Ukraine on suspicion of espionage.

This was reported by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, Censor.NET informs.

"China is verifying the information. If any Chinese citizens are involved, we will safeguard their lawful rights and interests in accordance with law," she said.

As reported, on 9 July, the SSU announced the detention of two Chinese spies who were collecting secret technologies for the production of Ukrainian "Neptune" missiles.

Read more: Merz plans first visit to China - Reuters

Author: 

China (684) espionage (224)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 