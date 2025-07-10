Detention of two Chinese spies in Ukraine: Beijing verifies information

Beijing is currently checking information about two Chinese citizens detained in Ukraine on suspicion of espionage.

This was reported by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, Censor.NET informs.

"China is verifying the information. If any Chinese citizens are involved, we will safeguard their lawful rights and interests in accordance with law," she said.

As reported, on 9 July, the SSU announced the detention of two Chinese spies who were collecting secret technologies for the production of Ukrainian "Neptune" missiles.

