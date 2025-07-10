Russia killed 232 civilians in Ukraine in June, highest toll in 3 years – UN mission

The UN Monitoring Mission recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in June in the past three years. Russians killed 232 people, and 1,343 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the mission’s report.

"In the first half of 2025, the total number of civilian deaths and injuries stands at 6,754, which is 54 percent higher compared to the same period in 2024, when 4,381 casualties were documented. Overall, over the last six months, civilian deaths increased by 17 percent, and injuries rose by 64 percent," the report states.

The UN mission noted that in June, Russia carried out ten times more missile strikes and attacks using loitering munitions than in June 2024.

"Virtually no region in Ukraine was safe, regardless of distance from the frontline: civilians were killed or injured in at least 16 regions and Kyiv," the report added.

Additionally, the increased use of short-range drones has led to fatal consequences for communities located near the frontline, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine stated.

