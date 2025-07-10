Russians shell Myrne in Kharkiv region with artillery: two injured
Two people were injured as a result of artillery shelling in the Kindrashivka community in Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
"The enemy attacked the village of Myrne with artillery," the statement reads.
A 57-year-old man suffered blast injuries and was hospitalized with head and chest trauma.
Medical personnel also provided assistance on-site to a 66-year-old woman who had an acute stress reaction.
