Two people injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Two people were injured as a result of Russian shelling on 9 July.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

At 2:20 p.m., Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on the town of Pechenihy in Chuhuiv district.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out in private houses. A 64-year-old man was injured and received medical assistance. Preliminary reports indicate the enemy used two S-300 missiles.

Later, around 5:25 p.m., occupiers shelled the village of Lisna Stinka in Kupiansk district. A man was injured and taken to the hospital. The exact type of weapon used by Russian forces in the attack on the village is being determined.