Two people injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region. PHOTO
Two people were injured as a result of Russian shelling on 9 July.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
At 2:20 p.m., Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on the town of Pechenihy in Chuhuiv district.
As a result of the attack, fires broke out in private houses. A 64-year-old man was injured and received medical assistance. Preliminary reports indicate the enemy used two S-300 missiles.
Later, around 5:25 p.m., occupiers shelled the village of Lisna Stinka in Kupiansk district. A man was injured and taken to the hospital. The exact type of weapon used by Russian forces in the attack on the village is being determined.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password