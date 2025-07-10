114 combat engagements recorded on front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., there have been 114 combat engagements on the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Russian artillery shelling affected areas near settlements including Chervone, Marine, Seredyna-Buda, Novovasylivka, Bila Bereza, Kozache, and Manukhivka in the Sumy region.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted 15 offensive actions today; two clashes are ongoing at the moment. The enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping a total of eight guided bombs, and conducted 163 shellings, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy advance near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the start of the day, the enemy has launched two assaults on our defenders’ positions near the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka; fighting is currently ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, 20 combat engagements took place today, six of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and in the direction of Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched eight attacks today, six of which Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled. Occupying units attempted to advance near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and toward Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions trying to advance near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora. Another engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, defense forces have already stopped four enemy attacks. The aggressor attempted to advance near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops attempted 38 times to advance on our positions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrne, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka. Our defenders have already repelled 32 enemy attacks; fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstyi, Piddubne, Myrne, Shevchenko, and Zelene Pole. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

The aggressor’s aviation carried out strikes with unguided air-to-surface missiles on the settlements of Zaliznychne in the Huliaipole direction and Plavni in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the aggressor conducted four unsuccessful attacks toward our defenders’ positions; another engagement is ongoing.

No significant changes have occurred on the other directions.