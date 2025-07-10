U.S. Congress prepares "Graham Bill" with 500% tariffs against Russia – media

The U.S. Congress has intensified discussions on a sanctions bill proposed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, which includes unprecedented pressure measures on Russia, such as a 500% tariff and blocking key banks.

The bill could be brought to a vote before the August recess, but if delayed, not earlier than September.

The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 provides for:

freezing assets and sanctions against Russian leadership, military, and oligarchs;

blocking the Central Bank of Russia, Sberbank, and Gazprombank, prohibiting U.S. institutions from dealing with them;

a complete ban on energy exports to Russia and investments in its energy sector;

secondary sanctions against third-country companies cooperating with Russia in the oil and gas sector;

a 500% tariff on all goods and services of Russian origin, as well as the same tariffs against countries aiding Russia in circumventing restrictions.

Despite broad support in the Senate (85 out of 100), voting was delayed awaiting agreement from President Donald Trump. After his position shifted at the end of June, the bill is being revised, including provisions allowing the president to delay sanctions.

The law includes a 180-day deferral mechanism, with the possibility of repeated deferral subject to congressional approval. At the same time, Trump will have the authority to decide independently when and which sanctions to implement—provided Russia does not show willingness to negotiate a peace agreement or violates existing accords.

