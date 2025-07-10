Trump heads Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund under U.S. resource agreement – Bessent

U.S. President Donald Trump personally leads the American Investment Fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction, established as part of the resource agreement.

This was announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who joined the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome via video link, reports Censor.NET.

The fund was created to mobilize American companies, resources, and experts for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

"Through prudent macroeconomic management and strong foreign investments, Ukraine’s economic future will be much stronger than its past. The Reconstruction Investment Fund is the key to unlocking this successful future," Bessent emphasized.

He added that the U.S. will work to ensure that no individual, state, or company financing or supplying the Russian military machine benefits from Ukraine’s reconstruction.

