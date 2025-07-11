Enemy is most actively storming in Pokrovsk direction, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The enemy continues to actively storm the positions of the Defense Forces in the eastern direction.

Over the past day, in the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to conduct assault operations near Starytsia, and in the Kupyansk direction, our units repelled the invaders' attacks near Stepova Novosilka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Serednye, Shandryholove, Kolodyazy, Torske, Zelena Dolyna, and in the Serebryany forestry. They were unsuccessful.

In the Pivnicne sector, the occupants keep trying to force our units out of their positions in the area of Ivan-Daryivka, Serebryanka, and Vyymka. No losses of our positions have been reported.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, the enemy stormed our fortifications near Stupochky, Predtechyno, Bila Hora, Pleshchiyivka, Stepanivka, Katerynivka, and Toretsk. Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

The enemy was most active in the Pokrovske sector. The invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, and Fedorivka. The invaders also attacked our fortifications near Myroliubivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Hrikhove, Novosergiivka, and Oleksiivka. Heavy fighting continues, the enemy is trying to realize its numerical superiority and develop the offensive.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders are selflessly resisting enemy attacks near Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Novokhatske, Maliivka, and Myrne, and in the Gulyaypillia sector, near Malynivka. Measures are being taken to prevent a deterioration in the tactical situation. The units of the Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces in order to slow down and stop its offensive.

Enemy losses

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction - in the area of responsibility of the JFO "Khortytsia" for 10.07.2025 are as follows:

personnel - 745;

tanks - 2;

armored combat vehicles - 4;

guns and mortars - 10;

motor vehicles - 37;

special equipment - 36;

electronic warfare equipment - 3;

UAV control points - 22;

shelters - 211;

ammunition depots - 5;

fuel and lubricants warehouses - 1.

