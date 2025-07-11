Zaluzhnyi: US has outdated missiles that it can transfer to Ukraine without additional costs

Ukraine may receive a significant number of obsolete American missiles that the United States is preparing for disposal, and this should be used immediately.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in an article for Ukrayinska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Zaluzhnyi emphasized that European countries were unprepared for rapid changes in the defense sector, unlike the United States, which has unlimited capabilities. In particular, he cited the example of Hellfire missiles: as of 2023, more than 170,000 of these munitions have been produced, some of which were manufactured in 1998-2018 and need to be written off.

As the United States gradually switches to new JAGM missiles, the old Hellfire missiles can either be disposed of or transferred to allies. Ukraine could receive them at no additional cost to the US budget.

"These weapons do not require additional budgetary expenditures for disposal, and they are vital for Ukraine," the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces emphasized.

