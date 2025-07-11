Sybiha met with Graham and Blumenthal: Strong decisions can change situation

The Foreign Minister met with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal in Rome.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Their participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference and the Resolute Coalition meeting sent an important signal of transatlantic unity and support for Ukraine's resilience, recovery, and defense. We commend the U.S. Senate for its efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. Russia and those who support its military actions must face real pressure," the Foreign Minister said.

Read more: Zelenskyy met with Senators Graham and Blumenthal, they discussed military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

Sybiha said he emphasized the importance of lowering the oil price ceiling to deprive Russia of oil revenues that it turns into war crimes.

"We are at a crucial stage when strong leadership and decisions can make a difference in achieving peace through strength," he concluded.

Read more: NATO will pay for weapons for Ukraine - Trump

Graham-Blumenthal bill on sanctions against Russia

On April 1, it became known that a bill on new sanctions measures against Russia was introduced in the US Senate. According to the document, a 500% tariff may be imposed on imports of goods from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and other raw materials.

The proposed measures are aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia and creating additional obstacles for countries that continue to trade in Russian energy resources.

The initiative was introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. As of now, the bill is supported by 82 US senators out of 100.

Read more: Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. will change; Umerov may be key candidate – Zelenskyy