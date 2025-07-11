Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine should systematically formulate requests to allies and involve US in weapons modernization

Ukraine should build a systematic policy of promoting requests to partners and actively form a vision of its place in the system of security alliances.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated this in an article for Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Zaluzhnyi emphasized that Ukraine is a key element of stability, and the outcome of the war with Russia will affect the future global order. That is why Kyiv should actively work to ensure that its allies - particularly the United States - perceive Ukraine's victory as critical to maintaining global security.

In his opinion, this requires a targeted analytical campaign aimed at the US government, politicians, and society to convey that refusal to support Ukraine is a risk to America's role as a global security guarantor.

Zaluzhnyi calls for involving the United States in modernizing Ukraine's weapons, using the experience of the war with Russia, and even creating a joint think tank to help make strategic decisions beyond emotional rhetoric.

As an example of an effective model, he cited Israel, which in 1989 gained the status of "the main US non-NATO ally" and secured systemic defense support.

