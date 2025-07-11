Ukraine recovery conference to be held in Poland in 2026 – Tusk

At this year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Western countries demonstrated an "amazing unity" regarding continued support for Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

According to Tusk, the participation of General Kellogg, Republican and Democratic senators confirmed the shared stance of the U.S., Europe, and Canada. He also praised the "determination" of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Poland, Tusk said, aims to take an active role in post-war reconstruction. This includes involvement of Orlen, Polish banks, and the carrier LOT. The creation of an intergovernmental investment strategy was also discussed.

Tusk added that Poland is likely to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference. A draft resolution is expected to be submitted on Friday to Poland’s special envoy for Ukraine’s reconstruction, Pawel Kowal.

Read more: Von der Leyen announces creation of Ukraine recovery fund