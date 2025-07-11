EU to mobilize over €10 billion in investments for Ukraine’s reconstruction – Commissioner Kos

The European Union is preparing an investment package worth over €10 billion, covering both the public and private sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

This was announced by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, reports Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

The key instrument will be the Equity Fund for Ukraine, aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses and investing in critical sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and healthcare. Germany, France, Italy, and Poland have already joined the fund.

According to her, renewable energy is a separate focus area. According to Kos, a special guarantee scheme will enable investments to develop up to 1.5 GW of solar and wind capacity. The EU plans to stabilize Ukraine’s green energy market through financial guarantees and low-risk banking models.

Other initiatives include €134 million for the "solidarity line" and compensation for destroyed housing under the "Home" project with the World Bank, as well as infrastructure projects in cooperation with the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank.

In total, the investment programs are expected to attract over €10.5 billion for Ukraine’s reconstruction projects.

Read more: Von der Leyen announces creation of Ukraine recovery fund