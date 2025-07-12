186 combat clashes on front in 24 hours. Third of them are in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest. Over the past day, 63 enemy attacks were recorded there. In total, 186 combat engagements took place over the past day.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 75 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including 135 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,535 attacks, including 80 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,390 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Velykyi Burluk, Perovske, Odradne, Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv region; Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Suvorove, Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region; Sichneve, Velykomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Poltavka, Hulyaypole, Prymorske, Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Lvove, Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Hostilities.

There were 17 combat engagements in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors yesterday. The enemy conducted eight air strikes, dropping a total of 15 guided aerial bombs, and fired 359 artillery rounds, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders eight times near Zelene, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, eight occupants' attacks took place yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Pishchane.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 34 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Serednye, Hlushchenkove, Kolodyazi, and in the directions of Shandryholove, Torske, and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made five attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Ivan-Dariivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four combat engagements were registered in the vicinity of Predtechyne, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Pleshchiyivka and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 63 aggressor attacks in the areas of Popov Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, and Rodynske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 15 attacks on the positions of our troops near the towns of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Komar, Voskresenka, Novopil, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaypillia sector yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one enemy attack near Kamianske.

Yesterday, in the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders six times without success.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,070 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one armored combat vehicle, 31 artillery systems, 245 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 90 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

