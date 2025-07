Enemy has occupied Zirka in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, - DeepState

Russian invaders occupied Zirka in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region. The enemy is also advancing in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy occupied Zirka (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Siverskodonetsk district, Luhansk region), and also advanced near Radkivka (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region), Novotoretske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Kopteve (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Komar (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Watch more: About dozen Russian assault troops in IFV drive into Chasiv Yar and killed at first intersection by drone strikes. VIDEO